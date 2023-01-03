Douglas Eugene Frisbee, 85, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, of medical complications. Doug was born March 13, 1937, in Power, Mont., and was the eighth of 10 siblings.
He met his wife, Genevieve, in a nightclub, dancing to the music of Tony Weber, while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force and stationed in Dickerson, N.D. Doug and Genevieve were married shortly after, on Nov. 28, 1960.
They settled in Clarkston more than 50 years ago and raised their four children. He worked most of his life as a general contractor, as a professional and with many family homes.
Doug is survived by his children, Sandra Germain, of Deary, Kevin (Nancy) Frisbee, of Wenatchee, Wash., Sherry (Scott) Wiseley, of Troy, and Michelle (Joey) Hutto, of Wetumpka, Ala.; and three of his siblings. He was known as “Grandpa Dude” to 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Genevieve Frisbee; his parents, Floyd and Helen Frisbee; six siblings; and son-in-law Mark Germain.
The family plans to do a blessing at the Mountain View Funeral Home. Doug will be placed in a mausoleum, where Doug and Jean will rest in peace for eternity together.