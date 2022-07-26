Douglas Ray Powell passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones.
Doug was born Sept. 9, 1953, at Fresno, Calif., to the late Archie and Billie Louise Roberts Powell. He was raised in California, completing the sixth grade and later joining the United States army. In the army, Doug served many years as a helicopter mechanic and was stationed in Germany for about five years.
In 1987, Doug moved to Pullman, where he worked at Washington State University as a custodian until 2019.
Doug married Debbie Hansen in 2004 at the Lutheran Church in Potlatch. They would have celebrated their 19th anniversary in August.
Doug enjoyed camping on the St. Joe River, reading, writing poetry for his sweet wife, Debbie, and watching John Wayne shows. He also enjoyed watching “Law and Order,” “SMASH,” and detective shows, and he knew all of the answers to his favorite show, “Jeopardy.” Music was also a passion of Doug’s. In life, he danced and sang, and even in death, he left the world listening to Jimmy Buffet.
Doug was preceded in death by his brothers, Ted and Robbie Powell, and his great-grandchild, Derek.
Doug is survived by his wife, Debbie Powell, of Pullman; his siblings, Terry and Bo Powell; his children, Tracie Van Huffel, Sandee Powell and James Van Huffel; his two stepsons, Chad (Julie) Lusby and Jesse (Jessica) Lusby, of Potlatch; and 12 loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Doug was grateful that in his death could make a cornea donation to Sightlife, and donate his body to scientific study. When his ashes are returned, they will be laid to rest at Debbie’s family cemetery near Harvard.
A memorial for Doug will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1055 NE Orchard Dr., Pullman.