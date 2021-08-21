Doyle E. Anderegg

Doyle Anderegg, Ph.D., died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the age of 91 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Jeanne Anderegg, and survived by his children, Alice Sutton and Carolyn Rowland.
Doyle and Jeanne were longtime residents of Moscow, from 1967 until 2002. Doyle was at the University of Idaho for many years, first as a professor of biology and department head of biological science, and then later, as an associate dean of the College of Letters and Science. He was one of the earliest adopters of computers and programming in the Dean’s office, where he developed a program for student scheduling and helped the university to select an early mainframe. As a lichenologist, he maintained an herbarium of samples collected in the local area and discovered and named a new species, cladonia andereggii, found in the St. Joe National Forest.
Doyle had numerous hobbies including archery, hunting with both bow and guns, fly fishing, gardening, and photography. He adapted the Idaho way of life and reloaded his own shotgun shells, fletched his own arrows, and tied his own flies. Doyle still holds an elk bowhunting record in the Pope and Young record book. He was also an avid bridge player, competing in tournaments both before and after retirement, and was just a few points shy of Life Master status when retired from competition.
Doyle had many friends in Moscow, and he will be remembered fondly by those who knew him.