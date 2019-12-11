Doyle K. Ireland, 68, a resident of Onaway, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his Onaway home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse, with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating. Military honors will be conducted at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch ID 83855.
