Dr. Balasingam Muhunthan, 59, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Muhunthan was born in Point Pedro, Sri Lanka, to P. Balasingam and S. Sathasivam.
He moved to West Lafayette, Ind., in 1986, where he earned his master’s degree in geotechnical engineering and his Ph.D. in civil engineering from Purdue University. Muhunthan married his wife, Kalyani, in Sri Lanka in 1988. They moved to Pullman in 1991, when he accepted a position as assistant professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering (CEE) at Washington State University. He was the chairman of the department of CEE at WSU since 2012. Facilitating the growth and success of students and junior faculty was a cornerstone of Dr. Muhunthan’s life. He firmly believed in the power of education to transform lives, and he kept this ideal at the forefront of his work as a professor and chair.
He is survived by his wife, Kalyani, and two daughters, Vishaka and Priyanka. Memorial donations can be made to the B. Muhunthan Memorial Scholarship fund at Washington State University. Online condolences may be conveyed at kimballfh.com. The memorial service for Dr. Muhunthan will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center on 405 SE Spokane St. at WSU in Pullman. All are welcome to attend.