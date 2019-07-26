Surrounded by family and close friends, Dr. Brian P. Dyre moved to his next great adventure Monday, July 22, 2019.
Brian was born June 11, 1964, in Syracuse, N.Y., to the late Elizabeth Mosher Dyre and recently deceased Eddie L. Dyre. He earned his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from Clarkson College and his master’s and Ph.D. in engineering psychology from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Also in Urbana-Champaign, Brian met fellow doctoral student Lisa Fournier. Promising her she would have no regrets, he married her June 29, 1991.
Brian was a research associate at the University of Illinois and a research associate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base before accepting a faculty position as a human factors psychologist in the Department of Psychology at the University of Idaho in 1995. Brian was a tenured associate professor and director of the graduate program in the Department of Psychology at the U of I. He also served as an adjunct professor in the Department of Psychology at Washington State University. He had a passion for both research and teaching, and he enjoyed collaborating with students and faculty. His research focus included mathematical modelling of visual processes, visual psychophysics, visual displays and virtual environments.
Brian loved spending time with his wife, Lisa, and his two children, Zachary and Hannah, and they shared many adventures together. Brian believed in living life to the fullest, and he had a diverse range of hobbies and interests. His first passion was music. He sang and played saxophone, flute and/or keyboard in several local rock and jazz bands, including The Bare Wires, The Unusual Suspects, Off the Leash, Musaiique, The Hog Heaven Big Band and his own band — Blue Funk Jailbreak.
His second passion was sailing. In recent years, he was never happier than when he, Captain Greybeard, was at the helm of a sailboat, taking family and friends on an adventure in the Gulf of Mexico, the San Juan Islands, Lake Coeur d’Alene, the Tyrrhenian Sea, or his most recent trip — a bucket list item — sailing the British Virgin Islands. In the winter months, Brian spent much of his time with family and friends on the ice at the Palouse Ice Rink. He was a passionate hockey player (playing on two different teams) and a beloved assistant coach for the PYHA Bears. Brian was also fond of outdoor activities, including camping, backpacking, floating on the local rivers, as well as swimming and jumping on the trampoline with the kids at home in Moscow. He also had the privilege to hike to base camp at Everest — celebrating his arrival with a flute solo.
Brian was a wonderful husband and father. He was a good friend to many — honest and real, joyful, intelligent and caring — and they loved him for that. If they gave prizes for living life well, Brian would be the first in line to get one.
Brian is survived by his wife, Dr. Lisa Fournier, and their children, Hannah and Zachary Dyre; sisters Cynthia, Karen and Lisa (husband Robert); mother-in-law Linda Morton; father-in-law John Fournier; brothers-in-law Dan (wife Brenda) and Raymond (wife Wendy); and sister-in-law Candace; nieces Tanya, Lydia, Jamie and Megan; and nephews Jackson, Ericson, Christian, Trevor and Mason.
A memorial service will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to the Coach Brian Dyre Palouse Youth Hockey Scholarship Fund. Checks should be made to PYHA (Palouse Youth Hockey Association) with memo reading “Dyre Scholarship Fund” and mailed to PYHA, P.O. Box 8661, Moscow, ID 83843.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.