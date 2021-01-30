Dr. Gary D. Webster, 86, died of heart failure Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at his home in Pullman.
Gary was born Feb. 15, 1934, in Hutchinson, Kan., to Raymond and Fae Webster. He spent his youth working and playing outdoors and earned his Eagle Scout at 15. He started college early and went on to earn his master’s from the University of Kansas. He met and married his wife while completing his Doctorate of Geology at UCLA in 1965. The family moved to Pullman in 1968 when Gary was hired by Washington State University.
Gary was an enthusiastic outdoorsman, world traveler and a lifelong researcher and scholar. He was happiest on a river with a fishing pole in his hand, on a mountain with skis under his feet or a pack on his back, and in the office with a specimen under the microscope. He loved sharing these passions with his family, friends and colleagues, and believed that a secret stash of chocolate and a whiskey glass raised in toast with good friends delivered riches more valuable than gold.
Gary is survived by his wife, Beverly; two children, Dean and Karissa; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
At his request, no service will be held, though we encourage you to raise a glass and join us in a toast to a life well and fully lived. He will be sorely missed.