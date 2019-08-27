Funeral services for Dr. Iwan D. Teare, 88, of Cairo, Ga., are at 3 p.m., Thursday, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cairo, Ga. President Charlie Butler will officiate. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Cairo, Ga. Dr. Teare passed away at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, Ga, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Active pallbearers will be Gary Boynton, Rob Boynton, Tyler Boynton, Abe Hall and Brody Teare.
Dr. Teare was born July 24, 1931, in Moscow, Idaho, to the late Mylrea Teare and Crystal Atkinson Teare. He was married for more than 60 years to Claudia Joy Teare, who preceded him in death April 23, 2015. He earned his Doctorate in Agriculture and worked for the University of Florida until his retirement. Dr. Teare was active in music and theatre in Quincy, Fla., and Cairo. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Thomasville.
Survivors include: daughter, Kelly Hall (Abe), of Cairo, Ga.; sons, Steven Teare (Terrie), of Palouse, Idaho, Bradley Teare, of Providence, Utah, Kurtis Teare (Mary), of Ankeny, Iowa; 17 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Beesley, of Kennewick, Wash.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and daughter-in-law, Deb Teare.
Memorials may be made in Dr. Teare’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate.
The family will receive friends at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cairo on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com.