Dr. John Martin O’Malley, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
John was born Oct. 1, 1947, in Chicago, to Anna and Patrick O’Malley. He pursued academics at Loyola University and later at Washington State University, where he earned a doctorate in higher education. He had a long career serving in administrative roles at colleges and universities, including Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. He was a devoted father, grandfather and friend, never short of stories, always with unparalleled humor. John was also a devout Catholic and served as a true and faithful servant from birth until death.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and two brothers. He is survived by three sisters and by his five children, Anna (Tod) Geidl, Patrick (Colleen) O’Malley, Sean (Maria) O’Malley, Mary O’Malley and Kathleen O’Malley.
The family will receive friends from noon to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central Road, Mount Prospect, Ill., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m.