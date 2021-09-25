Dr. Linda R. Robinette, 74, veterinarian of Pullman, passed peacefully away, at home Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Linda was born April 5, 1946, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Luther and Gertrude (White) McElhaney. Both of her parents were WWII veterans. When the war ended, they returned to the McElhaney family farm not far from Fayetteville. The family later moved to Walla Walla when Linda was a young child. It was there where she began the first grade. Linda graduated from Walla Walla High School and was then admitted to the veterinary school at Washington State University. This had been her lifelong dream. After receiving her DVM degree in 1970, Linda was accepted for a 15-month internship at the Angell Memorial Animal Hospital in Boston.
In 1971, Linda married Dr. Jack Robinette, a member of the veterinary clinical faculty at Washington State University. In 1972, Linda began working for Dr. Marinell Poppie at the Alpine Animal Hospital in Pullman. She purchased the Alpine in 1977 and operated it until her retirement in 2019. Linda and Jack enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, horseback riding and most of all skiing.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jack; Jack’s children, son Dan Robinette, of Denver, and three daughters, Christine Robinette, of Aumsville, Ore., Laurel Robinette, of Moscow, and Janice Robinette, of Seattle; her sister, Carolyn Clendaniel, and husband Richard, of Anchorage, Alaska; and their four children, Linda’s cherished nieces and nephews, Allen Clendaniel and wife Zareena, Scott Clendaniel and wife Maria, Joyce Hudson and husband Bryan, and Gloria Clendaniel and husband Kevin Lauscher.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Round Top Pavilion, at the Palouse Ridge Golf Course in Pullman.
The family suggests memorial donations in Linda’s name to the Friends of Hospice, P.O. Box 484, Pullman, WA 99163. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.