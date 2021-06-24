On Sunday, June 13, 2021, Lynn Dale Cooper passed away in Pullman; he was 88 years old.
Born in 1932, in Hoquiam, Wash., Lynn was the youngest of five siblings. He learned very early in life the value of hard work and pinching pennies to help his family during the Great Depression. He took his first job at the ripe old age of nine years, delivering newspapers in the wee hours of the morning in his hometown of Hoquiam and collecting subscription fees from his customers. Big responsibility for a young boy! He worked hard, and he played hard in the surrounding woods. His formative years instilled him with a love of nature, hiking, camping as well as history, music, aircraft, watercraft, and cameras.
Lynn was determined to be the first from his family to graduate from college. He began his studies at Grays Harbor Community College and transferred later to Northwest Christian College (NCC, with some classes also from the University of Oregon) in Eugene, Ore., to study theology. He worked many jobs along the way to pay for school (janitor, bus driver) and ultimately earned his bachelor’s degree.
While in his senior year at NCC, Lynn met freshman Marlene Aydelott. Early dates consisted of a University of Oregon basketball game and hot fudge sundaes at the Dairy Queen. Their relationship survived some distance as Lynn graduated and accepted an Associate Pastor position at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Olympia. Their wedding in that church in 1956 launched a love story that spanned 60 years together in marriage and many celebratory DQ hot fudge sundaes.
Ever the learner, Lynn enrolled in the Master of Divinity (M.Div.) graduate program at Phillips University in Enid, Okla., in 1957. He and Marlene moved from Olympia to Aline, Okla., where he served as the pastor of First Christian Church while he attended graduate school in nearby Enid. Lynn completed his Master of Divinity degree in three years, and the family moved to Sumner, Wash., in 1961, where he assumed leadership of the First Christian Church. During these years, the couple had their three children.
Lynn felt strongly that he should serve his country, and participated in the Naval reserve early in his career, but when the war in Vietnam escalated, Lynn felt called to go on active duty as a Chaplain, which he did in 1966. The Navy was a perfect fit for Lynn. Not only was he able to play a hugely important role in helping service people through many difficult times spiritually and emotionally, Navy life fed his passions for air and watercraft as he spent time in, on and around planes, helicopter and ships. Upon completing his initial three years of active duty in the reserve, Lynn decided to join the regular Navy. Ultimately, he made it a career.
Navy chaplains also serve the Marine Corps. During his 22 years on active duty, Lynn served on ships, Navy and Marine air bases, and at a naval submarine base. His many duty stations included Destroyer Squadron 13, leading to his first tour of duty in Vietnam; Marine Air Group 13, leading to a second tour in Vietnam; the Naval Communication Station at Northwest Cape, West Australia; numerous temporary deployments around the Pacific; and several domestic assignments on both coasts. He also earned his Doctor of Ministry degree at Phillips University with the help of the Navy.
Lynn loved spending time outdoors, especially if that time was hiking in the mountains or watching aircraft take off and land at local airports. When he was not deployed, the family often went camping, took Sunday drives “scouting” to see the scenery, or parked at an airport overlook to watch takeoffs and landings.
Following an impactful and rewarding career, Lynn retired from the Navy in 1988 with the rank of commander. But he was not finished serving yet, and he accepted an offer from Central Christian Church in Prosser, Wash., to become their pastor. There Lynn was active in Kiwanis, served on the Prosser School Board, and participated in community events. He served the Christian Church congregation for nearly 15 years before fully retiring from work, although one summer following retirement was spent as an interim pastor at the United Church of Moscow.
Shortly after Lynn and Marlene celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June 2016, they moved to Pullman to be closer to their son. Marlene preceded Lynn in death later that year.
Lynn was a lifelong learner who always sought to affect the lives of others for good. In that, he was tremendously successful — all who knew Lynn were drawn in by his kindness, compassion and wisdom.
Lynn Cooper died in Pullman on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at age 88. Lynn is survived by his children, Kevin Cooper (wife Sandy), Kathy Cooper OBriant (husband Charles), Karen Cooper Holton (husband Jim), six grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.