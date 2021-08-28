Dr. Robert W. Tulin, a longtime Colfax resident, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Colfax. He was 90.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, in the chapel of Bruning Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Ingalls will officiate.
Robert was born Dec. 3, 1930, in Seattle to John and Vivian (Shattuck) Tulin. He was raised in the town of Agnew and went to school in Sequim, graduating with the Class of 1949. He attended one year of college in Bremerton and got engaged before enlisting in the United States Navy. He was deployed to Japan serving during the Korean War for four years.
After his time in the Navy, he married Shirley Bergland on Feb. 28, 1954, and shortly after, the two welcomed their first son, Daniel Tulin. He attended college at Washington State University to become a teacher and taught high school science in Colfax for three years as well as coaching track and football. After a few years of teaching, they moved their family back to Seattle where he decided to attend the University of Washington to become a doctor. It was during this time that he and Shirley welcomed their other two children, Kristine and Kenneth.
Following medical school, he did a year of internship in Sacramento, Calif., at the Sacramento County Hospital and residency training at Virginia Mason for three years before moving back to Colfax in 1970 to work at the medical clinic in town. He was an instrumental part in establishing the medical clinic as it is now. He helped recruit new and long-term doctors to serve an expanding population of patients. Shirley helped in the office whenever she could as a receptionist and bookkeeper. He earned the title of Rural Doctor of the Year in March 2000. He was a member of the Jaycees, Elks, Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, served on the Hospital Foundation board, and was chief of staff at the Colfax Hospital. First and foremost, he was a teacher. He loved teaching people and loved spending time with his family. The Tulin family spent quality time together hunting, camping and fishing.
He is survived by his two children, Kristine Tulin, of Colfax, and Kenneth Tulin (Phyllis Dunn), of Anchorage, Alaska; his sister, Edythe Macomber, of Port Angeles; and three grandchildren, Jessica (Lee Cook) Campbell, Evie (Conrad) Geier and Michael Dostal; and six great-grandchildren, Adriana, Jacob, Charlotte, Elise, Paisley and Lucas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, in 2020; his parents; and a son, Daniel Tulin.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Whitman Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made at bruningfuneralhome.com. Bruning Funeral Home is caring for the family.