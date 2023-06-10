Duane Milton Grant of Juliaetta, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the age of 67, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. He was born May 12, 1956, to Milton Chester Grant and Marie Joyce (Briere) Grant in Clarkston.

Duane grew up in Juliaetta on the family’s dairy farm where he helped his parents supply milk to Golden Grain Dairy and the surrounding community. In 1974 he graduated from Kendrick High School and two years later married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy (Lyons) at Cameron Lutheran Church. Together they made their home on Cedar Ridge in Kendrick and had one daughter, Randi.

On their own little farm, Duane and Dorothy raised Norwegian Fjord horses and enjoyed family life on the ridge. In 1994, their marriage ended in divorce and Duane returned to Juliaetta. By then his parents had retired from the dairy business, so Duane moved in next door to help them around the property.

Recommended for you