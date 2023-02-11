Duncan Riley Vanderwall, 70, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Duncan was the son of P. Dean and Ruth Vanderwall, born June 20, 1952, in Lewiston. Duncan was a graduate and former Engineer at Washington State University.
Duncan is survived by his son Jake Vanderwall; sister Annette Klei; his significant other, Deborah Keener; two nieces; one nephew; six great-nieces and great-nephews; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
No public services are planned. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.