Dustin Jarvis Beyer, 37, died Wednesday, March, 23, 2022, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Dustin was born Feb. 21, 1985, in Moscow to Julius Edward Beyer Sr. and Rebecca Ann (Dodge) Beyer.
Dustin grew up in Deary. He was the ninth child out of Julius Sr. and Rebecca’s 12 children. He enjoyed growing up with his siblings and cousins, and spending time outside.
Dustin was preceded in death by his father, Julius Edward Beyer Sr.; mother, Rebecca Ann (Dodge) Beyer; his grandparents; several uncles and aunts; and one nephew, Nathan Mclain.
He is survived by his sister Sandy (Tom) Dickson, in Canada; sister Cindy (Sam) Gragert, of Moscow; brother Eddie Beyer, of Rasalia, Wash.; sister Nancy (Travis) Moore, of Pullman; brother Edward (Modesta) Beyer, of Lapwai; brother Samuel (Nikki) Beyer, of Clarkston; sister Julie Beyer, of Moscow; sister Patricia (Dwight) Dirks, of Princeton, Idaho; sister Candy Beyer, of Moscow; sister April Beyer, of Moscow; and sister Becky Beyer, of Moscow. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pinecrest Cemetery in Deary.
A potluck reception at the Deary Community Center will take place following the graveside service. Ham will be provided, but please bring a side dish and drinks if attending.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.