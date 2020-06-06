Dylan Thomas Kirpes, 13, of Colton, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home.
Dylan was born Sept. 1, 2006, in Pullman. He grew up in Colton and Moscow. Dylan attended school in Colton. He had completed the eighth grade. Dylan enjoyed every moment of life. He was an accomplished gamer and cook, spending many hours in the kitchen with his mom or on the computer with his stepdad. He loved the outdoors, bicycling, hunting, fishing and swimming.
One of Dylan’s greatest pleasures was the water. Boating or swimming, it didn’t matter. If he was near the water, he was happy. Dylan absolutely loved Grandma Carole’s fresh baked rolls; they were often an after-school snack. Dylan had a special bond with his sister, Paiton, and was always at her side. He was an accomplished chess player and loved playing cards, never letting anyone get the best of him, especially not Grandpa Scoop. Dylan volunteered with Moscow Community Theatre and was a member of the Colton Science Olympiad team. Dylan was a member of St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton.
He is survived by his mother, Sheralyn Bassett, and stepdad Richard Bassett II, of Moscow; his father, Keith Kirpes, of Colton; his sister, Paiton Kirpes, of Colton; his grandparents, Larry and Carole Kirpes; Mark E. and Sheryl L. Culbertson; Nita Uno; Richard Bassett I; great-grandparents JC and Diann Rutherford; and JoAn Culbertson; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Dylan was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Kirpes.
We love you, Buddy!
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton. Because of social distancing guidelines, seating inside the church will be limited and family will be given priority.
The family suggests donations to Colton Uniontown Volunteer Fire Department or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.