It is with sadness we relay the passing of Earlene Beatrice Drew, age 94, of Viola, who went home to her Savior on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Earlene is survived by Allen S. Drew, her husband of 63 years, and her children, Ellen Niemann and Michael Jenkins.
Earlene was born and raised in Louisville, Ky., moving to Washington state in her early 20s. Upon their marriage, Allen and Earlene settled on a small farm outside Viola.
Earlene belonged to the Viola Quilting Club for more than 40 years and made beautiful, amazing handmade quilts.
A loving wife and mother, Earlene was deeply devoted to her Christian faith.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Moscow Cemetery. All are welcome.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.