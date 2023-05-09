Earline F. Carlson

Earline F. Carlson passed away at 87 on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Prestige Care Center in Lewiston.

Earline was born May 22, 1935, in Gainesville, Mo., to Estel and Anavae Kirkpatrick. Anavae later remarried Clifton Highfill and they had three more girls. The family settled in West Plains, Mo. It was here as a young girl Earline met Vernie L. Romans while in high school. They were married and had two boys and one girl. The couple later divorced and Earline married Lloyd Morgan and moved to Moscow and had one son before divorcing. In 1960, Earline met Jerrold “Jerry” Edward Carlson from Troy when she served his car food at a local Moscow drive-in. Jerry also had four children of his own from a previous marriage. On Feb. 24, 1961, Earline and Jerry were married blending their families. Jerry adopted Earline’s youngest infant son and they also added two more boys of their own to make a total of 10 children.

Earline worked as a cook and waitress at various restraunts around the area. She also worked as a secretary/bookkeeper at Strom Electric in Troy and at Don’s Body and Radiator Shop in Moscow. She spent several years day-caring for grandchildren as they came along as well as other friend’s children. She was known as Grandma Earline to everyone’s kids. She also worked for many years at Washington State University’s Accounts Receivable/Payable Department. After retiring from WSU Earline and Jerry became forest service camp hosts at Little Boulder Camp Grounds. This was definately Earline’s favorite job of her career working with Jerry and making lasting friendships by meeting campers that came from all over the world. They continued to stay in touch with so many of the annual regular campers long after they had to quit hosting because of health. Earline and Jerry were married for 56 years until his passing in 2017.