Earline F. Carlson passed away at 87 on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Prestige Care Center in Lewiston.
Earline was born May 22, 1935, in Gainesville, Mo., to Estel and Anavae Kirkpatrick. Anavae later remarried Clifton Highfill and they had three more girls. The family settled in West Plains, Mo. It was here as a young girl Earline met Vernie L. Romans while in high school. They were married and had two boys and one girl. The couple later divorced and Earline married Lloyd Morgan and moved to Moscow and had one son before divorcing. In 1960, Earline met Jerrold “Jerry” Edward Carlson from Troy when she served his car food at a local Moscow drive-in. Jerry also had four children of his own from a previous marriage. On Feb. 24, 1961, Earline and Jerry were married blending their families. Jerry adopted Earline’s youngest infant son and they also added two more boys of their own to make a total of 10 children.
Earline worked as a cook and waitress at various restraunts around the area. She also worked as a secretary/bookkeeper at Strom Electric in Troy and at Don’s Body and Radiator Shop in Moscow. She spent several years day-caring for grandchildren as they came along as well as other friend’s children. She was known as Grandma Earline to everyone’s kids. She also worked for many years at Washington State University’s Accounts Receivable/Payable Department. After retiring from WSU Earline and Jerry became forest service camp hosts at Little Boulder Camp Grounds. This was definately Earline’s favorite job of her career working with Jerry and making lasting friendships by meeting campers that came from all over the world. They continued to stay in touch with so many of the annual regular campers long after they had to quit hosting because of health. Earline and Jerry were married for 56 years until his passing in 2017.
Earline loved to crochet especially making slippers for all the kids, then each grandchild or friend’s babies would receive a set of slippers. If there was a baby shower from any family member, co-worker or friends they could be guaranteed of receiving a set of baby slippers made by Grandma Earline. Earline liked to bake but mostly to share her “special” recipes like her famous soda cracker pie with anyone she could. Many times forest service officials and Latah County Officers on patrol near Little Boulder Camp Ground would stop by to get a piece of pie or other treats Earline kept made up just for them.
Earline is survived by one sister Betty Ann Stephans and her husband Norman from St. Charles, Mo. Also eight of her children and their spouses. They are as follows: Dale Romans; Donna and Mark Blacker; Clifton Carlson; Vernie (Lennie) and Cathi Carlson; Lonnie Carlson; Bonnie and Steve Cavanaugh; Wendell and Marty Carlson; Tawnya and Rick Marquette; 25 grandchildren and their spouses; 50 great-grandchildren and spouses and 11 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerrold E. Carlson as well as two sons — Truman M. Romans and Robert Chris Carlson and two grandsons Ryan Carlson and Chuck Dundon and two sisters Ruth Ella and Geraldine.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday May 13, at the Moscow Cemetery followed by a celebration of life from noon to 3 p.m. at the Best Western in Moscow.