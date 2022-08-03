Edith Wahn Agnew
Don’t take me away
On a bad hair day
I’d hate to go looking like hell
I’ve nothing to wear
And loathe to go bare
A gown please by Coco Chanel
— The above is an excerpt from Edith’s poem “The Final Exit,” written at age 90.
Edith Wahn Agnew, 102, made her final exit peacefully on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home at Robville, in Pullman.
Edith was born Nov. 15, 1919, in Boston. She was the second child of George H. Wahn, the founder and owner of an electrical supply company in Boston, and the free-spirited Elizabeth May Voye Wahn. Edith’s childhood was filled with lessons in dancing, piano, skiing and horseback riding, summers at camp and education at The May School. The summers of 1935 and 1936, her mother drove Edith and her brother on barely serviceable roads from Boston to the Obenchain Ranch in Oregon, where Edith rode all day with the cowboys.
Shortly before the outbreak of World War II, in lieu of having a coming-out party, Edith sailed with her mother to Europe. They visited London, Paris, Vienna, Budapest, Prague and other great cities. She often recalled witnessing segregated benches in the park in Berlin: yellow for Jews and green for everyone else.
Edith wanted to be an actress, but her parents insisted that only “bad people” worked in theater, so she majored in foreign languages at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. (class of 1942). She was recruited from college into the Signal Intelligence Service at Arlington Hall Station in Virginia, headquarters of the Army’s cryptography effort during WWII. There, she met her first husband, Victor A. Noel, a lieutenant in the Army Signal Corps.
A capable but disinterested housewife in Weston, Mass., Edith preferred playing tennis and acting in theatrical productions of the First Parish Friendly Society of Weston. She was an investor in the Lexington (Mass.) Tennis Club, where she met her second husband, Arthur M. Agnew, an attorney. They enjoyed 10 happy years together until his death to cancer: playing tennis, vacationing on St. Barths and delighting in each other’s wit.
At Arthur’s encouragement, Edith returned to school. She received her Master of Fine Arts in theater arts from Brandeis University at the age of 59. She appeared in many productions and landed some work in advertising before shifting her focus to teaching English as a second language.
Among her many students was a Chinese engineer at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who invited her to China to teach. For most of 1985, at the age of 66, she taught English at the Nanjing Space Management Institute for Executives. Several of her Chinese students have stayed in touch to this day.
At age 80, Edith moved to Idaho to be near her daughter and grandson. She continued tutoring in ESL and found fun and sociability with a group of older (but younger than she) tennis players in Moscow. She put away her racket at 90.
Edith was a great storyteller. She enjoyed getting a laugh, and she got lots of them. She fed the birds and she loved dogs and cats, remembering the names of her friends’ pets, even as she forgot the names of their children.
She adored her grandson, and for many summers they vacationed at the Bar M dude ranch: she on horseback in her 80s, complaining that the wranglers assigned her the “old nags.”
She lived her last 3½ years at Robville, in the superb care of the Ndambuki family and the home’s staff. Edith’s family is especially grateful to Elizabeth for her kindness, cheerful disposition and good judgment and for making sure that Edith rarely had a bad hair day.
Edith is survived by her daughter, Diane Noel, and her husband, Tim Steury, of Potlatch, and her grandson, David Steury, of Washington, D.C. She was preceded in death by her brother, Parker Wahn, and her two husbands. She did not want a funeral.
