Aug. 22, 1947 — Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
Edouard Benjamin Pommé, 72, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. He passed peacefully at his home in Bovill surrounded by his children.
Ed is survived by his children, Nicole, Luke and Fran; brother Joe Pommé (wife Kim) and sister Michelle Pommé; grandchildren Cydney Belden, Ashley Belden, Alexandrea Pommé, Bradley Pommé, Kassandra Pommé, Zache Pommé and Sean Pommé.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edouard and Joan Pommé; brother Francis Pommé and daughters Gay and Marta Pommé. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Shane Byington, Amber Byington, Matt Pommé, Jennifer Hollmeyer and Nick Pommé.
After the death of Ed’s mother, Joan Pommé, in 1985, the marriage of his father to Virginia Artis Pommé brought many years of friendship and her wonderful family to make memories with — the trips to Alaska with Al and Victoria Gregonis and the many shared Christmases among the most treasured. He also loved his trips to Costa Rica to visit his sister, Michelle.
Ed spent his life’s work in the timber industry, where he worked in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska. Ed survived being struck by lightning while working in the career that he loved.
He was a woodworking craftsman, and loved to hunt, fish and mine for gold. These hobbies filled many wonderful years.
Born in San Francisco, Ed spent his childhood years in Boise and graduated from Borah High School in 1964. Growing up an avid swimmer for the Boise YMCA, Ed held the Idaho state championship time for the 100-meter butterfly until 2017.
There will be a celebration of life June 6, 2020.