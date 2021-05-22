Edward Arnold Jr., 71, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Edward was born Oct. 28, 1949, in Atlanta to Edward and Margaret (Stovall) Arnold Sr. The family moved to Cincinnati, where he grew up and attended school. Edward entered the U.S. Army, serving his country during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Ohio where he met Donna Lin Nickson. They were married in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 1974, where they made their home until moving to Oxford, Ohio. Edward worked as a barber and began his career in sales.
The family moved to Pullman in 1991 where they have made their home since. Edward went back to college at Washington State University and continued his career in sales, including James Toyota for many years and later working in real estate and insurance before returning to car sales until his retirement.
Edward was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved his family and his faith. He was a member of Calvary Christian Center (now Encounter Ministries). He had a wonderful sense of humor and never knew a stranger. Edward had a lifelong love for model trains as well as the outdoors. He loved fishing and was a member of the Semi Professional Bass Anglers of Ohio. Edward was indeed a fisherman of men as well. He enjoyed golf and belonged to the men’s league at the University of Idaho Golf Course.
Edward is survived by his wife, Donna, at the family home in Pullman; his three sons, Edward Arnold III, Aaron Lee Arnold and Robert Jay Arnold; and his five grandchildren, Solomon, Samson, Jade, Benjamin and Ava. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters. A private family service will be held to remember and honor Edward's life.