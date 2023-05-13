Edward Dale Dahlin

We are sad to announce that on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the age of 64, Edward Dahlin, of Moscow, passed away at Gritman Medical Center. Ed was born to Dale and Claudia Dahlin on April 16, 1958, and was the youngest of three siblings.
Ed attended and graduated from Moscow High School. He married Darla Watkins shortly after graduating and they continued to reside in Moscow. They had no children and were later divorced. Darla remained a close friend to Ed and family members for many years. After doing construction work for a short period of time, he operated and ran Ed’s Body & Finish Shop in Moscow until he was forced to retire due to medical conditions. He focused on auto-body repair and painting. Later on in his spare time, he remodeled mobile homes and turned them into rentals.
Ed enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping with family and friends along the LoLo River in his younger years. He loved sitting around a campfire with a marshmallow stick and s’mores, can of beer, inflatable mattress in tent with a portable DVD player. He liked roughing it in comfort.
He enjoyed riding cross country motorcycles, boating on the Snake River and Dworshak Dam, and especially going to the Washington and Oregon Coast for summer vacations. He had an adventurous and loving spirit. Ed did not say much but had an infectious smile that warmed the hearts of those around him. Although he had no children, he considered his Boston Terriers and Jack Russells as his “kids.”
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Emil and Mildred Snyder, of Kamiah; grandparents John and Agda, of Troy; his father Dale Laverne Dahlin, of Moscow.
He is survived by his mother Claudia Mulalley and stepfather Eugene Mulalley of Moscow, two siblings Catherine Dahlin of Moscow and Deborah Dahlin of Pullman. A niece Emily Simmons and nephew Aaron Headrick both of Moscow. Stepbrother Dennis Mulalley and wife Lori of Moscow.
A memorial service will be held at the Moscow Cemetery for family and close friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Ed’s memory be made to your favorite local animal shelter.