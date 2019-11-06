Edward E. Jacobson, 97, of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Edward Jacobson was a veteran of World War II, U.S. Army 161st Infantry, 25th Division. Following his honorable discharge in 1944, he returned to Pullman and married Afton Rollins. He spent the next 75 years on his farm in the Palouse country. He is survived by his wife, four children, three grandchildren, one great grandchild and always happy to see him dog, Troubles. The family will observe the last rites privately. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman was entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.