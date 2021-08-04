Ed McKenzie was born Nov. 6, 1938, to Carol (Coburn) and James McKenzie in Eugene, Ore. He died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
One of four children, he had two brothers, Vernon Channel and Gerald Channel, and a younger sister, Barbara McKenzie. He grew up on the Oregon Coast and graduated in 1956 from Bandon High School. Ed worked a variety of jobs including logging and in the cranberry bogs. Shortly after graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, which took him to Greenland and Japan.
In 1965, along with his good friend, Don Radis, Ed moved to St. Maries where he met Janice Sorbel. They married on June 4, 1966. The two moved to Moscow, and then in 1970 to Genesee. In November of that year, they added son Brian, and in October 1971, daughter Brenda.
Ed was a hardworking family man. He held many jobs, including logging, mill work, carpentry, auctioneering and groundskeeping. He encouraged his children in a variety of activities, and rarely missed an opportunity to assist with and attend activities that Brian or Brenda were involved in, from sports to Boy Scouts.
His talents as a crafts/repairman were well known. He spent hours in his basement craft shop refurbishing antique furniture; building beautiful wood pieces, including cradles and hope chests for family members; and turning gorgeous wood bowls.
Ed was a collector of many things, including tools and antiques. He loved gardening, and always planted a huge patch of potatoes, tomatoes and squash that he took great pride in. Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman, and never missed a Zags game. He loved to laugh, and always had a story to tell. His smile, laugh and compassion for his friends and family are missed so much.
Ed was preceded in death by Janice, his wife of 50 years, who died in 2016, and whom he missed every day. Also his parents, brother Vernon and sister Barbara. He is survived by his son, Brian (Shawn); his daughter, Brenda (Al); his grandsons, Connor, Cody and Cole; and his granddaughter, Sarah; as well as brothers- and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends along the way.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Genesee Senior Center, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ed’s name to the Genesee Fire and Ambulance Fund.