Edwin Arthur Dowding, 84, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Salem, Ore.
He was born in Rapid City, S.D., on Feb. 12, 1936, to Estel and Vera Dowding. He grew up in Topanga Canyon, Calif., and, after graduating from high school, he moved to South Dakota to work on the family ranch. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural engineering from South Dakota State University, and his Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Wyoming.
Edwin met his wife, Margaret “Peggy” Hoerth, in college, and they were married in Herreid, S.D. He taught agricultural engineering and agricultural mechanics, first at the University of Wyoming, then South Dakota State University, and finally at the University of Idaho, where he retired as a professor emeritus of agricultural engineering. He was also a member of the American Society of Agricultural Engineers, and was affiliated with the Moscow Central Lions Club. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Moscow. Edwin was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and teacher.
Edwin is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret “Peggy” Dowding; his children, Margaret (Kirk) Larson, of Amherst, N.Y., Nicole Dowding, of Seattle, and Joseph Dowding, of Belfair, Wash.; his sister, Linda Larrick, of Waterford, Calif.; and his three grandchildren, Abby and Aaron Larson, and Sophie Dowding. He was preceded in death by his parents, Estel and Vera Dowding; and his sister, Norma Fairchild.
Plans for a service are uncertain because of COVID-19, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Agricultural Systems Management through the University of Idaho Foundation. North Santiam Funeral Service of Stayton, Ore., is handling arrangements.