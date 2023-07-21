Elaine Rose Mustard, 102, of Colton, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Carolstar Family Home in Pullman.

Elaine was born Nov. 6, 1920, in Colton to Jake and Rose (Strong) Kirpes. She grew up in Colton and attended Guardian Angel School and Colton High School. Elaine married Fred Hansen on Nov. 26, 1938, and following his death in 1943 she married Herman (Tom) Mustard in Colton on April 30, 1944.

In addition to raising her family and being a full-time homemaker, Elaine worked at Washington State University in the food services department until her retirement in 1982. Elaine’s family was most important to her. She loved to make cookies, cinnamon rolls, homemade caramels and freezer jams for the grandkids. Elaine also made many quilts for her family through the years. She was a very thoughtful person. Elaine sent many greeting cards for all occasions to family and friends until her eyesight became too bad for her to see. Elaine was a lifelong member of St. Gall Catholic Church, serving with the Altar Society throughout her life.

Recommended for you