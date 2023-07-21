Elaine Rose Mustard, 102, of Colton, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Carolstar Family Home in Pullman.
Elaine was born Nov. 6, 1920, in Colton to Jake and Rose (Strong) Kirpes. She grew up in Colton and attended Guardian Angel School and Colton High School. Elaine married Fred Hansen on Nov. 26, 1938, and following his death in 1943 she married Herman (Tom) Mustard in Colton on April 30, 1944.
In addition to raising her family and being a full-time homemaker, Elaine worked at Washington State University in the food services department until her retirement in 1982. Elaine’s family was most important to her. She loved to make cookies, cinnamon rolls, homemade caramels and freezer jams for the grandkids. Elaine also made many quilts for her family through the years. She was a very thoughtful person. Elaine sent many greeting cards for all occasions to family and friends until her eyesight became too bad for her to see. Elaine was a lifelong member of St. Gall Catholic Church, serving with the Altar Society throughout her life.
The family would like to thank Dr. Dennis Simpson for the many years he cared for our mom. We would also like to thank Nancy Kimani, Claire and Dennis at Carolstar Family Home for their care of our mom this past month.
Elaine is survived by her three daughters Joan (Wes) Schatz of Bothell, Wash.; Adele (Dave) Moneymaker of Uniontown; Janice Chenette of Colton; two daughters-in-law Estel Mustard of Colton; Judi Mustard of Spokane; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five and soon to be six great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was very proud to be a great-great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom in 1983; two sons Marvin and Darrel Mustard; son-in-law Jerry Chenette and four brothers Eugene, Claude (infant), Clifford (WWII) and Wilfred Kirpes.
A rosary/vigil service will take place at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, with the funeral Mass celebrated at 11 a.m., at St. Gall Catholic Church, 312 Steptoe St., Colton. A luncheon will follow the Mass at the Colton Gun Club, 51 Church St., Colton. Elaine will be laid to rest at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery with a private service at a later date.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to St. Gall Catholic Church Endowment Fund, the Colton-Uniontown EMS or to Friends of Hospice, P.O. Box 484, Pullman, WA 99163. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.