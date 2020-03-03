Eldon Dee Wilson, 56, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Mazatlan, Mexico. His wife, LoraLee, and only son, Lonnie, were at his side.
He was born Oct. 31, 1963, to JayDee and Ruth Wilson in Moscow. There he learned and loved the family business of farming. He grew up in Kendrick until he graduated in 1982. From there, he attended North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, earning his associate degree as a machinist, graduating in May 1984.
It was during this time Eldon met his first wife, LoriAnn. They were married on July 1, 1984, and moved back to the family farm where he worked alongside his father. In 1987, the family was fortunate enough to expand their operations in Harrington, Wash. There, his son, Lonnie, was born in May 1989, where he was raised to work alongside his father also. Eldon was very proud of his family’s legacy as farmers. That pride and determination wasn’t limited to just his occupation. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, archery and trap shooting. He always had a love for aviation, flying his Cessna and Paraplanes, and later was often found on the racetrack where he was anything but a small presence.
Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting Eldon could not deny his ability to get a laugh. No one was immune to his quick wit and dry humor. The pride he put into his work and hobbies was only second to the love he had for his wife, son and grandsons. To see this big, burly man out flying kites, going for a walk or just playing with his grandsons was anything but rare. Eldon loved to travel with his wife to what many would say was their home away from home in Mazatlan, where he could escape the cold winters and enjoy the warm sunny days of Mexico.
Eldon was preceded in death by his father, JayDee; aunt Leona; and his grandson, Eli. He is survived by his very expanded family, including his mother, Ruth; uncle Wayne; wife LoraLee; son Lonnie; and two grandsons, Jaydon and Hendrick.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Eagles Lodge in Spokane Valley, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99037.