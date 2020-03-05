Eleanor Aske, 77, a resident of Troy, passed away Dec. 27, 2019, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane after a battle with cancer.
She was born Oct. 12, 1942, to Eugene and Maye Heye in a log cabin in Troy. She was the youngest of seven girls. She graduated from Troy High School in 1960 and attended beauty school and became the stylist to many in the family and community. She married in 1960 and had two sons, Everett and Raymond. She worked at GTE for many years as a telephone operator.
Eleanor will be fondly remembered as a caring and devoted mother. She was independent, had a quick sense of humor and an innate ability to make friends easily. Perhaps her most admirable role was that of being a loving caretaker for her father and mother until their passing in 1989 and 2004 respectively.
She was active in the community, a member of the Big Meadow Club, a den leader, worked at the Troy Library and volunteered at the local thrift store. She regularly attended the Troy and Deary seniors meals events, which gave her a sense of belonging over the years.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Smith, of Troy; her sons, Everett, of San Jose, Calif., and Raymond, of Troy; three grandchildren, Danielle Alyc, of Foley, Ala., Nicholas and Kailey Aske, of San Jose, Calif.; two step-grandchildren, Kenny Meckle, of Troy, and Stephani Jahn, of Palouse; and two great-grandchildren, Ayden Beaver and Averett Laughlin, of Foley, Ala.
A memorial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 9, at the Troy Adventist Church, 1158 Big Meadow Road. Burial will follow at the Beulah Cemetery. Pastor Kevin McGill will officiate. A covered-dish dinner will be held at the church following the service.