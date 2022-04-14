Eleanor D. Larsen, 88, of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Eleanor was born Jan. 2, 1934, to Ludvig and Margaret (Berge) Larsen in Hazard, Neb. The family moved to Palouse in 1942, where they settled on a farm outside of Palouse. After moving to Pullman, Eleanor graduated from Pullman High School in 1952. She attended Washington State College for a time and also worked for the college.
Eleanor moved to Spokane, where she began her career as a secretary. Eleanor returned to Pullman in 1966, returning to work at Washington State University as a secretary. She served in several departments through the years until retirement.
Eleanor enjoyed sewing, needlepoint and embroidery, and she regularly attended the Calgary Stampede. She loved her dogs and took wonderful care of them. Eleanor attended the Lutheran and Nazarene churches in the area and was an active part of the Pullman Senior Center for years. She served as an ombudsman for area care facilities. Eleanor’s family would like to thank Jean, her caregiver, for her special care of Eleanor. She is survived by her brother, Louis Larsen, of Spokane, three nephews and several cousins. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, Ludvig and Margaret Larsen.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pullman. Eleanor will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Whitman County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.