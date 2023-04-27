Eleanor Olesen

Our beautiful mother and friend passed into Jesus’ arms on Easter Sunday, April, 9, 2023, her favorite day of the year. Her constant smile and kind ways will be deeply missed by her large and loving family.

Eleanor was born into a farming family on May 9, 1929. Her parents, Conrad and Emma Bosse, and eight brothers and sisters were living in Chewelah, Wash., at the time. When she was 10, they moved to a farm home just north of Moscow, where she and her twin sister, Evelyn, began attending St. Mary’s School.

After high school, Ellie went on a blind date, arranged by “sis” Ev, with the blue-eyed Dane of her dreams. It was so fitting that Ellie and Bill Olesen met this way. She soon married this great man, just as Evie married her date and the four happy hearts became famous friends for the rest of their lives.

