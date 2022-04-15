Elizabeth Ann Duffey

Elizabeth Ann Hartig was born June 3, 1950, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Mary (Bollenbacher) Hartig and Hugo Hartig II. Elizabeth died peacefully at her home in Lakebay, Wash., on Dec. 7, 2021, of natural causes.
Elizabeth taught English and drama at the high school level for 37 years. She taught her minor, science, at Moscow High School; English, drama and yearbook classes at Genesee High School; English at Stoughton High School in Stoughton, Wis.; English at Lewiston High School; English and drama at Clarkston High School; English and drama at Spanaway High School in Spanaway, Wash.,; and English, Advanced Placement English and drama at Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Wash. While in Gig Harbor, she also started teaching AP summer workshops across the United States. Elizabeth was declared a national board certified teacher in adolescent and young adult language arts in 2002. She spent the final five years of her of her 42-year teaching career as an instructional coach for language arts in the Tacoma, Wash., school district.
Elizabeth’s parents preceded her in death, but she is survived by her brother, Hugo Hartig III, his wife, Lindsay Bishop, and their sons Benjamin Hartig and David Hartig; as well as close cousins, Ann Claassen (Bollenbacher), Margaret Bollenbacher, Peter Bollenbacher and their spouses.
A celebration of Elizabeth’s life will take place at 11:30 p.m. April 23 at Farm 12 in 3303 #B Eighth Ave. SE, Puyallup, Wash.