Elizabeth Ann (Miller) Sullivan

Longtime Moscow resident, Elizabeth Sullivan, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Bishop Place in Pullman. She was 93.
Liz was born Dec. 7, 1928, in Eugene, Ore., to Melvin and Laura Miller. Liz was the youngest of five daughters.
She grew up in the tiny town of Creswell, Ore., before moving to Eugene to attend high school. Liz went on to attend the University of Oregon, where she met her husband, Jack Sullivan. They were married in 1949.
Jack’s travels in academia took Liz around the country to Baltimore and Berkeley, Calif., for graduate studies, and around Europe for professional work. Liz’s adventures in Europe with Jack included living in Germany and bicycling across Ireland.
After brief stops in Pullman and Caldwell, Liz and Jack settled in Moscow where they lived for more than 60 years. They had three children, including daughter Rebecca, who died in 1973 at age 15, and John and Tim. Liz had a great interest in her children’s lives and also enjoyed having many friends in Moscow, hosting many gatherings in her homes in Moscow’s Fort Russell neighborhood.
After taking several years off to raise her family, Liz returned to school to finish her education, receiving a Bachelor’s degree in general studies from the University of Idaho in May 1985.
Liz was very involved in human rights and social justice issues. She was named to the first-ever state of Idaho Human Rights Commission, where she served for several years. Liz also was the 1996 winner of the Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Award, as presented by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force.
She was also involved in state politics, running for the state legislature, losing a close election to Speaker of the House Tom Boyd in 1988.
Liz was also involved in many civic activities and groups in Moscow, including the Pleiades Club and the League of Women Voters. She helped start the Moscow Food Co-Op. Liz also worked at the University of Idaho as the director of a job internship/placement program for UI students.
Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; daughter, Rebecca; her parents; and four sisters, Katherine, Melva, Myrna and Jean. She is survived by her son John, his wife, Allyson and granddaughter Charlotte, of Seattle; and son Tim, of Boise. She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. March 5 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Memorial donations may be given to the University of Idaho Auditorium Chamber Music Series, 875 Perimeter Drive, MS 4015, Moscow, ID 83844.