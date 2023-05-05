Elizabeth Anne Beil Watts “Betty” died peacefully Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Bishop Place in Pullman, two weeks short of her 90th birthday. Betty was born on May 8, 1933, in Philadelphia to Elizabeth Lee Beil and Wallace C. Beil. Her family resided in Kansas City, Mo., from 1933-1937, when they moved to New Orleans where Betty and her younger sisters Mary and Judy attended Metarie Park Country Day School. Later, Betty and her family moved to Las Vegas where Betty graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1951.
Betty attended Colorado College and later graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder with degrees in Zoology and Medical Technology. During college, she loved working during summers at the Holzwarth’s Never Summer Ranch in the Colorado Rockies, now part of Rocky Mountain National Park. After college, Betty worked as a medical technician at Colorado General Hospital in Denver. Betty married Fred Watts in Denver in 1962, and moved to Fort Collins, Colo., where daughters Lucy and Jenny were born. In 1968, they moved to Moscow where they lived until 1993.
In Moscow, Betty raised her daughters and pursued her interests in photography, sewing, bird watching and volunteer work at local schools and the Presbyterian church. Betty and Fred purchased a cabin on Priest Lake in 1986 and enjoyed the lovely summers well into their retirement years.
During retirement, Betty and Fred enjoyed traveling in their RV, spending winters in Green Valley, Ariz., and summers at Priest Lake, Idaho. Betty enjoyed a trip with Lucy to music festivals in England and France and also traveled with Jenny’s family to the Netherlands and Costa Rica.
In 2014, Betty and Fred moved to Fairwood Retirement Village in Spokane and in 2019 they returned to the Palouse to reside at Bishop Place in Pullman. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Mary Gerdeman. She is survived by her husband Fred, her sister Judy Vaughan, daughters Lucy (Tracy Nelson) and Jenny (Jan Boll), and grandchildren Ardina Boll (Joe Hardy) and Johan Boll (Rachel Bayley).
The family is grateful to the nurses and staff at Bishop Place for the attentive care they provided to Betty. A private memorial will be planned at a later date.