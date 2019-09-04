Elizabeth “Betty” Lucille Brabb, known to her family and many friends as “Boo,” was born March 29, 1936, at the family home in Filer, Idaho, the seventh of nine children of Gilbert and Florence DeKlotz. She attended Washington School and Central School in Filer, then graduated from Filer High School in 1954. Betty attended the University of Idaho, where she pledged the Delta Delta Delta Sorority and, at the suggestion of her sorority sister (and soon to be sister-in-law) Sue Brabb, met her future husband, Michael H. Brabb.
Betty and Mike were married in Filer on Sept. 30, 1956, and made their home in Potlach two years later, where Mike farmed with his father and mother, Clarence and Jessie Brabb. Betty served as a board member and president of FSA, was active in the Mountain Home Grange, where she was a past master, Potlatch Junior Miss, past president of Potlatch PTA, White Pine Bowling League, Lazy Dozen Club, Will Do Club, Potlatch Bridge Club, Couples Bridge and frequently substituted for Pinochle Club.
Betty worked for 13 years with her close and special friend of 30 years, Howard Hughes, as a sales associate at his appliance store in Moscow. She loved her family and took great pains to make sure everyone felt treasured. She had a unique way of letting you know how special you were, from individually wrapped gluten-free cookies, to special birthday cakes, to her way of devoting individual time for everyone who came to visit, not to mention the distinctive hand-picked gifts at Christmas time. She thoroughly enjoyed horticulture and always found time to tend her roses and vegetable garden, plus care for the hummingbirds who lived outside her bedroom. She was an avid cook and enjoyed baking pies, making cinnamon rolls, preparing lavish family (and harvest) meals and going above and beyond to make the perfect dessert for ladies’ bridge.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband; her brothers John and Gilbert and sisters Helen and Jessie. She is survived by her three sons, Don Brabb, of Potlatch, John and Sandi Brabb, of Pullman, and Chris Brabb, of Potlatch; her niece (who was loved as a daughter) Becky Keck, of Potlatch; sisters Margaret Brown, of Filer, Mary Campbell, of Spokane, Karen and Dean Judd, of Olympia, and Ralph and Saundra DeKlotz, of Boise; grandchildren John R. Brabb, II, Ian M. Brabb, Stephen and Zaneta Ludka, and Tiffany and Mark Gaulke; great-nephew and niece (loved as grandchildren) Jacob and Crissa Keck, and Emily and Russell Gottschalk; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Community Grace Church in Potlatch. A graveside service will be held following the memorial at Freeze Cemetery.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the Potlatch Ambulance Service, Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83843. Betty’s family would like to give special thanks to Nancy Largent, Debbi Britt and Mike Gilmore of the Potlatch Ambulance Service.
