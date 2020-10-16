Elizabeth “Nancy” Wilbern Nuhn, 100, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at home in Moscow.
She was born Dec. 13, 1919, in Highspire, Pa., the eighth of 10 children to Wm. and Sadie Wilbern. Christened Elizabeth, she was always known by family and friends as Nancy.
A basketball star in high school, Nancy worked in Harrisburg after graduating and volunteered for the Aircraft Warning Service at the start of WWII. Selected to the first officer candidate class for the new Women’s Army Corps, she was commissioned in 1943. She became a battalion commander at age 23 and served numerous command roles. In 1951, she was promoted to major and became adjutant of the Utah Military District at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City. There she met and married fellow soldier Kenneth F. Nuhn.
She transferred to the Reserves and moved with Ken to Tokyo, Japan, to support the war effort in Korea. Their son, Kenneth, was born there in 1953, before they returned stateside to several Army assignments around the states and in Europe.
After Ken’s Army retirement in 1971, they moved to Moscow. Nancy joined the Gritman Hospital Auxiliary and served many roles there until 2013. She also spent some years volunteering with the Friendly Neighbors, serving noon meals to seniors in the 1912 building.
Nancy joins her husband, who died in April this year. She is survived by son Ken, with wife Theresa; grandson John, with wife Whitney and great-granddaughter Brooklyn; and grandson David, with wife Paula and great-grandchildren Ben, Mattea and Sydney.
A private family graveside service is planned at the Moscow Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gritman Medical Center Auxiliary or the Friendly Neighbors.
