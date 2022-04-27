Feb. 27, 1921 — March 31, 2022
Ella Rose Larson Fountain was born in a homestead cabin at Pumpkin Creek, near Epsie, Mont., on Feb. 27th, 1921. She was the daughter of Leonard C. Larson and Rosina Lechner Larson and the youngest of four girls.
Although the family moved to Sheridan, Wyo., when she was 2 years old, she spoke in detail about memories of her birthplace, her parents, and of her three older sisters, Viola, Vivian and Edna.
In 1925, the family set out for Lewiston from Sheridan, in hopes of finding work for Lars, who worked as a stone mason. They made it as far as Moscow, where he found a job working on the Memorial Gym at the University of Idaho, and where Ella lived the rest of her life. She was 4 years old at that time and lived in Moscow until she passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the age of 101. She was one of the first to attend the newly built Russell Elementary School, and attended high school at what is now the 1912 Center, which has been recently refurbished, and incidentally where her memorial will more than likely be held.
Before she was married, she worked for Frank B. Robinson’s “Psychiana,” and in addition to being a camp councilor at Camp Glennecho, she worked at Kennewick Parks and Recreation, running the children’s activity program. It was there that she was recruited to teach in the school, because of her natural ability with children.
On June 10, 1941, she married Pete Fountain and before starting a family, attended the University of Idaho for two years, majoring in home economics.
In 1946, they started Moscow Sky Ranch, which later became Fountain’s Flying Service and is still in service after 75 years, carried on through the family.
Her real career and true calling began with the raising of her six children, in addition to many other kids who came into her life. Raising and caring for children was something she had a gift and a love for. The love that she generated was returned and is carried in the hearts of those who remain.
In 1962, Pete found a beautiful place on Coeur d’Alene Lake, and set the family up with a summer home on Arrow Point Resort. The years to follow were full of fun and unfolding stories, every season another opportunity for adventures. Although in a slightly different location, she was able to enjoy the lake on that same resort 60 years later. Over the years, her friends and many “lake kids” have been the source of an abundance of joy and love — and wonderful, sometimes hilarious, sometimes harrowing memories. Even on the last visit to the cabin, she was greeting people walking on the road, inviting them to sit and have coffee. Many of the people met in this way have remained good friends for years and indeed, up to the present.
Her hobbies varied from swimming, hiking, skiing (both water and snow), golfing, bowling and rock hounding, which led to her having a part in the founding of the Star Garnet Club.
In addition to being a member and attending the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, she also belonged to the Jaycettes, and was a leader of Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Campfire Girls.
She had a great love for coffee, kids, animals, (she was rarely without a dog in her life) and people.
Ella leaves behind six children, Ron (Barbara), Craig (Enid), Steve (Andrea), Tim, Wendy (Jim) and Lance, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and of course her dog, Echo, who was her constant companion.
She loved everyone of them unconditionally and never failed to brighten when any came through the door. She is and will be missed very much.
The Fountain family wants to express our extreme gratitude to the Kindred Hospice team, Misha, Kelly and Jaimie, who took loving care of mom and were amazing coaches for us; our wonderful volunteer and friend, Dave Barber; and to Vanessa Sturing, Ella’s caregiver, who went above and beyond and who has become part of our family.
A celebration of life will be held in June, exact time and place to be announced.
In place of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ukrainian tragedy under UNICEF for Children or IFAW animal charity would be appropriate and appreciated.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.