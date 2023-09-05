Ellen Elizabeth Shively peacefully left this earth on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Her faith gave her the strength and confidence to tackle all of life’s challenges and joys throughout her life.
Mrs. Shively was born Nov. 11, 1934, in Spokane, and moved to Seattle at a young age. She graduated from Highline High School before attending two years of nursing school. In 1957, she met Fred “Jim” Shively at Boeing Field, where she worked as a mail deliverer. They married the following year and began a family in 1959.
In 1971, Ellen and Jim moved their family to Ennis, Mont., where they bought the Longbranch Saloon, and later two restaurants until they semi-retired. Ellen was an extraordinary cook and was renowned in Ennis for her world-famous strawberry pies that were featured at the Ennis Café. In addition to being a successful small business owner, Ellen worked as an assistant dietitian at the local hospital, and an activities director at the Madison Manor among many other jobs. She and Jim immensely enjoyed being campground hosts at the Ennis campground, where they met lifelong friends.
In 1994, Ellen was in a serious car accident on her way to visit her grandchildren in Moscow. Her resolve to recover and continue an active life was reflective of how she approached her entire life. She was a survivor and always determined to be a positive influence on others.
In 2020, Ellen and Jim moved to Moscow to be closer to their grandchildren. Watching them grow up and being part of their lives gave her endless joy. She never missed an opportunity to brag about her grandkid’s successful career paths.
She was an exquisite award-winning knitter and crocheter of beautiful sweaters and afghans, an active member of the Ennis Women’s Club and a devoted member of her church in both Ennis and Moscow. But most of all, she cherished her friends, family and pets. She was an amazingly social person who always put on a happy face, no matter what life threw at her. Baking Christmas cookies for friends and family always made her happy.
Ellen is preceded in death by her husband, Jim, her parents and two siblings. She is survived by her three children, Sue Kappmeyer (Lowell), of Moscow, Adam Shively (Linda), of Hood River, Ore., and Paul Shively, of La Grande Ore., two grandsons (Adam and Jesse Kappmeyer) and four great-grandsons.