Ellen Elizabeth Shively peacefully left this earth on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Her faith gave her the strength and confidence to tackle all of life’s challenges and joys throughout her life.

Mrs. Shively was born Nov. 11, 1934, in Spokane, and moved to Seattle at a young age. She graduated from Highline High School before attending two years of nursing school. In 1957, she met Fred “Jim” Shively at Boeing Field, where she worked as a mail deliverer. They married the following year and began a family in 1959.

In 1971, Ellen and Jim moved their family to Ennis, Mont., where they bought the Longbranch Saloon, and later two restaurants until they semi-retired. Ellen was an extraordinary cook and was renowned in Ennis for her world-famous strawberry pies that were featured at the Ennis Café. In addition to being a successful small business owner, Ellen worked as an assistant dietitian at the local hospital, and an activities director at the Madison Manor among many other jobs. She and Jim immensely enjoyed being campground hosts at the Ennis campground, where they met lifelong friends.

