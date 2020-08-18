Graveside services for Ellen L. Woolf, 82, a resident of Spokane, will at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Moscow Cemetery with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating. Ellen passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Hospice of Spokane/ Hospice House South.
Ellen was born Sept. 25, 1937, at Colfax, to Henry and Pearl (Glaspey) Kettleson. She attended her schooling at Pullman.
She married Owen L. Woolf July 29, 1956, at Pullman and the couple made their home at Moscow. In 1964 the couple moved to Potlatch, where Mr. Woolf worked for the Potlatch Mill. In 1988, the couple moved to Lewiston. Mr. Woolf died in 2013.
Ellen moved to Spokane in 2015 to live near her daughter.
She enjoyed reading, walking, jigsaw puzzles and loved her cat “Buddy.” Ellen loved volunteering at the Veterans Thrift Store and spent many happy hours there.
Survivors include one son, Tim Woolf, Moscow; and one daughter, Linda Burrow and her husband Jim, Spokane. Ellen is also survived by two grandchildren, Nicholas Noel and Mike Woolf.
