Ellen Scarsbrook Johnston, 76, of Pullman, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Bishop Place Retirement Community in Pullman.
Ellen was born Dec. 27, 1944, in Opelika, Ala., to Clarence and Mildred (Moore) Scarsbrook. Following high school, Ellen received Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in botany from Auburn University. She married William “Bill” Johnston Sept. 11, 1976, in Auburn, Ala. Ellen was a seed analyst at the Alabama State Seed Laboratory. The family moved to Pullman in 1980 where Ellen worked as the curatorial assistant at Washington State University’s Mycological Herbarium and also in the seed lab for the Department of Crop and Soil Sciences. She was a devoted member of the Pullman Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed wildflowers, mystery novels and her animals.
She is survived by her daughter Miriam Johnston and her husband; a sister, Miriam Saxon, and her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her husband and her son Scott.
The memorial service for Ellen and Bill will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Palouse Ridge Golf Course.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the Whitman County Humane Society, P.O. Box 453, Pullman, WA 99163.