Ellene Estergreen

Ellene Lois Estergreen, 94, of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Regency of Pullman Assisted Living Center.
Ellene was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Tacoma to Seth and Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Meier) Westrom. She grew up and attended school in Tacoma, graduating from Clover Park High School. Ellene received her bachelor’s degree from Washington State College (now Washington State University).
She married V. Line Estergreen and together they made Pullman their home for many years. Ellene was a lifelong homemaker who enjoyed her family. She was a devoted member of the Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse, and lived her faith in Jesus Christ every day. Ellene enjoyed music, painting and playing bingo.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Joanne K. Estergreen; sister-in-law Louise Lindeman; brother-in-law Gale Estergreen; and her two grandchildren, Laura K. and Philip L. Estergreen. Ellene was preceded in death by her husband, and her son, Martin W. Estergreen.
Memorial services will be planned for a later date. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse; Christian Broadcasting Network or to the Washington State University Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.