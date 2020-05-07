Elmer Adolph Carlson, 94, of Pullman, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his Pullman home.
Elmer was born Dec. 12, 1925, in St. Maries, to Fred William and Leila Grace (Bogardus) Carlson. He grew up in St. Maries and, following his high school graduation, Elmer entered the U.S. Army. During this time, he attended Stanford University for a year until active duty took him away from his education. He served overseas at the end of World War II and the beginning of the Korean War.
Upon his return to the states, Elmer transferred to the Army National Guard until his honorable discharge. He began his career at Boeing upon completion of his military service and had a career with them that spanned 25 years.
He made his home in Enumclaw, Wash., until moving to Pullman in 2009. Elmer joined the LDS Church in 1958 and held many positions in the church through the years. He especially enjoyed his time as ward clerk.
Elmer enjoyed life and his many activities included running races, including the Seattle Marathon (twice), parachuting, zip lining and being a flight instructor. He climbed Mount Rainier twice and built his own airplane. Later in life, Elmer enjoyed radio-controlled airplanes.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren. Elmer will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery in a private ceremony.