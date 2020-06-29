Elnora Bernice Brooks, 85, formerly of Moscow, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at Fieldstone Memory Care in Kennewick.
She was born July 15, 1934, in rural Nebraska, the fifth of eight children to Elmer and Evelyn Moody McCaslin. She married Earl Dean Brooks in 1950 and together they raised five children, first in Nebraska and then in Moscow.
After becoming an empty nester, Bernice got degrees in nursing and elementary education. She loved the Lord and was a member of the Nazarene Church for many years. After losing her husband in 1993, she became a pastor and served for a time at a small mission church in New Mexico. Bernice enjoyed her grandchildren, teaching Sunday school, volunteering at the food pantry and meeting with friends at the senior center for lunch.
She leaves behind daughters, Peggy Valenta, Joy (John) Richand and Ginger (Kevin) Harris; son, Tom (Arlene) Brooks; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three sisters and a brother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; son, David; granddaughter, Rachel; and three sisters.
There will be no service per her wishes. Please consider donating in her name to the fight against dementia. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.