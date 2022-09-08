Elsie Patacini Rex passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the age of 102 at home, with her family attending her. She was born June 5, 1920, in Whitehall, Mont. She was preceded in death by her parents, Achille and Esther Maggini Patacini; husband, Clifford Rex; and son, Dennis Rex. Also her brothers Elso, Pete, Hank Patacini, and sisters Ruby Fouts and Vernie Smith. She missed her family very much.
Elsie’s family were avid dairy farmers, selling milk, cheese and cottage cheese. Growing up, she worked hard on the farm milking, haying and driving a team of work horses. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Tim) Fisher, of Pullman; and her daughter-in-law, Gayle Rex, of Walla Walla.
She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was a member of the LDS church. She will be missed by many. There are no services planned.