Elton Blaine McMillan was born July 10, 1921, to Wesley and Edna (Fordyce) McMillan in Asotin. Elton was the second of four children. After Elton was born, his parents took him home to the ranch at Cloverland where he grew up. It was on the ranch that Elton learned to tend sheep and farm. Elton spoke often of riding a horse to a one-room schoolhouse in his youth. Later, Elton attended high school at Asotin.
It was while helping a neighbor that he fell in love with Mattie Weiss. They dated, canned beans together and chased cows. Elton proposed and their Sunday school pastor wed them on Jan. 6, 1945, in a private ceremony.
Elton and Mattie first lived in a small house on Asotin Creek. In 1946, they moved to Deary and then eventually Moscow. After moving to Orchard Avenue in Moscow, Elton worked for Everett Will Tractor Co. as a mechanic, eventually becoming the shop foreman. In 1956, Elton purchased the family farm and there he farmed until retiring in 1992.
At retirement, Elton and Mattie moved to Clarkston where he lovingly cared for Mattie until she passed away in 1997. After the passing of Mattie, Elton stayed busy working in his wood shop and gardening. This past year, Elton lived at Good Samaritan Assisted Living in Moscow, closer to most of his family. On Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, Elton passed away peacefully, from natural causes, surrounded by family.
Elton and Mattie were blessed with five children, Larry (Janice) McMillan, Nola Plotts, Rita Martson, Monte (Gail) McMillan and Jim McMillan.
Elton is survived by a sister, Karen Nordby, of Boise; his children, Larry and Monte, of Moscow, and Jim, of Princeton; along with 10 grandchildren, Becky (Chad) Pickard, of Genesee, Debby (Dan) Carscallen, of Moscow, Mike (Tamarr) Plotts, of Bremerton Wash., Heather Plotts, of Bothell, Wash., Holly Menkavitch, of Henderson, Nev., Daniel (Sarah) Martson, of Jackson Miss., Jenny McMillan, of Potlatch, Josh (Kali) McMillan, of Post Falls, and Kyle (Katy) McMillan and Jake McMillan, both of Moscow; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Elton was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Edna McMillan; his wife of 57 years, Mattie; his daughters, Nola Plotts and Rita Martson; and his brothers, Delmar and Keith McMillan.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Moscow Volunteer Ambulance Co. or the Moscow Rural Fire District.
Viewing will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. There will be a private family graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Vineland Cemetery.
The family is planning a larger gathering in honor of Elton’s 100th birthday on July 10, 2021. The location to be determined.