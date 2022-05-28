On Monday, May 23, 2022, Eric Baunach passed away unexpectedly in Moscow. He was 75 years old.
Eric Sebastian Baunach was born Jan. 14, 1947, in Werbach, Germany. He graduated from Sandy Union High School in 1965 and went on to attend one semester at Bethany Bible College in Santa Cruz County, Calif., before being drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War in 1966. He went to basic training in Fort Lewis, Wash., and then to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, serving as a medic. He also served in the Oregon National Guard for 12 years.
Eric married his high school sweetheart, Pearl Walker, on June 17, 1967. Together, they had two children — Kate in 1968 and Phil in 1973. Eric worked in the timber industry and owned his own construction company. Later, he returned to school to earn a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology at Eastern Oregon University in 1987. He worked as an archaeologist across Oregon and Arizona and did construction until health issues forced him into retirement. Eric loved his family, his dogs, fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He served in the Union County Search and Rescue for several years, was a ham radio operator and a member of the American Legion.
Eric is survived by his wife, Linda Baunach, of Troy; daughter, Kate (Shawn) Kopaczewski, of Hermiston, Ore.; son, Phil (Jessica) Baunach, of Moscow; sibling, Erika Hinkel, of Marlow, Okla.; grandchildren, Skyler (Brooke) Pierson, of Moscow, Callen (Cheyanne) Pierson, of Umatilla, Ore., McKayla (Patrick) Burke, of Genesee, Karl (Kiri) Baunach, of Colville, Wash., Paige Baunach, of Moscow, Elizabeth (Micah) Verwey, of Yakima, and Isabelle Baunach, of Moscow; great-grandchildren, Ireland Burke, Eleanor Pierson, Violet Burke, Alivia Pierson, Atticus Foley, Isaiah Verwey and Naomi Alldredge; stepchildren, Crystal Watson, of Connell, Wash., Matthew Bobb, of Idaho, and Lance Bobb, of Idaho; nieces, Thea Bewley, of Duncan, Okla., and Suzy (Hung) Tran, of Klamath Falls, Ore.; and nephews; Jack Hinkel, of Marlow, Okla., Conrad (Ann) Hinkel, of Holland, Texas, and William Hinkel, of Klamath Falls.
Eric was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Theresia Baunach; and brother-in-law, Jay Hinkel.
A viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, 1225 E. Sixth St.
A memorial service for Eric is scheduled for Thursday, June 2, at Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Dr., Moscow. He will be interred in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., close to his parents. In lieu of flowers, donations to help cover funeral expenses may be made in Eric’s name at Potlatch Federal Credit Union and condolences can be sent to 33820 E. Progress Rd., Hermiston, OR 97838.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.