Erik Hayo Stauber passed away peacefully in his home in Genesee early Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, with his wife and companion Loreca by his side. Erik was 86 years old.
Born Sept. 13, 1936, in Berlinchen, Germany, he was one of three boys born to Elizabeth and Wilhelm Stauber. His brothers Wolfgang and Ulf both preceded him in death.
Erik was just 3 years old when WWII broke out — an event that would impact Erik and his family in significant ways. Erik and his mother and brothers were left alone when his father went to serve in the war. A few years later, Russians invaded the small town where they lived, at which point his mother disappeared for some time. Upon her return, Elizabeth knew that she needed to get her young sons out of Germany (now Poland) and the family finally succeeded in crossing the border on their fourth try. Arriving in Hamburg in 1945, less than a month after Erik’s 9th birthday, the family began rebuilding their lives.
Erik Stauber became intrigued with birds of prey from a very young age and developed a reputation as an accomplished falconer at his home in Germany. He dreamed of traveling the world to study raptors.
In 1960, he came to the United States and worked odd jobs for a professor at Purdue University, where he subsequently obtained his doctorate of veterinary medicine. He first came to Washington State University and enrolled as a Ph.D. student in virology, which he completed in 1971. Erik met and married Loreca during his postdoctoral studies at WSU in Pullman.
Erik taught virology and pathology of domestic animals and wildlife at the University of Idaho for 14 years, then took a yearlong sabbatical to travel back to Germany to study at the Institute of Avian Disease at the University of Munich. When Dr. Stauber returned to the U.S., he accepted a position at WSU in the Veterinary Clinical Sciences department to pioneer a new program in the teaching hospital — avian and exotic medicine. Few veterinary schools had such positions at this time and his classes were very popular with veterinary students.
Over the years, Dr. Stauber developed a full-scale raptor rehabilitation program to provide medical therapy and rehabilitation, and to promote the conservation of wild birds of prey. He educated students and the public on the value of raptors in our communities. Dr. Stauber traveled internationally speaking as a renowned expert in avian medicine. He was selected as the Washington State Veterinary Medical Association’s Faculty of the Year in 2002. He retired in 2011, but the WSU Raptor Rehabilitation Program flourishes to this day and is still wildly popular with veterinary students and undergraduate volunteers. The Stauber Raptor Facility was completed and dedicated in his name in 2013.
Erik was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed teaching and spending time with his children and especially loved celebrating the holidays with them. Easter was a particular favorite of Erik. He loved hiding the eggs for his children, Anja and Einar, and took great care to hide the eggs for them to find. Erik loved Scrabble and he and Loreca spent many happy hours matching wits to attain the highest score.
Erik was passionate about birds, fauna and flora, and he and Loreca created an ecosystem for wildlife and humans, complemented by a pond on their land in Genesee, a place where together they enjoyed companionship and found peace and serenity. Erik is buried there.
Erik is survived by his wife, Loreca; daughter Anja J. Stauber (David Hocutt); granddaughter, Courtney Hocutt; grandson, Christopher Hocutt; son Einar J. Stauber (Ute Wittstock) and grandsons, Thorben and Malte Stauber.
Throughout his convalescence, Erik was fortunate to have friends and neighbors who gave him solace and help with the daily needs, as well as send him off in a manner he wished. He was buried by his special oak tree, soon after his death, in a casket made by a friend, ground prepared by another friend, and attended by a small group of close friends and neighbors. To these who have given of themselves through their actions, the Stauber family is grateful. To Dr. Baldwin, County Coroner Cathy Mabbut and Sheriff Deputy Chris Gilbertson, thank you for enabling Erik’s wish to be buried on his land without fuss.