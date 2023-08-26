Erik Hayo Stauber passed away peacefully in his home in Genesee early Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, with his wife and companion Loreca by his side. Erik was 86 years old.

Born Sept. 13, 1936, in Berlinchen, Germany, he was one of three boys born to Elizabeth and Wilhelm Stauber. His brothers Wolfgang and Ulf both preceded him in death.

Erik was just 3 years old when WWII broke out — an event that would impact Erik and his family in significant ways. Erik and his mother and brothers were left alone when his father went to serve in the war. A few years later, Russians invaded the small town where they lived, at which point his mother disappeared for some time. Upon her return, Elizabeth knew that she needed to get her young sons out of Germany (now Poland) and the family finally succeeded in crossing the border on their fourth try. Arriving in Hamburg in 1945, less than a month after Erik’s 9th birthday, the family began rebuilding their lives.

Tags

Recommended for you