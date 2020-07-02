Erika Iiams passed with peace and grace Sunday, June 14, 2020.
She is survived by countless family members and friends, as her home and arms were always open to those in need. She was met in heaven by her father, Carlton Laird Iiams.
Raised in Moscow, Erika had fond memories of running freely around the neighborhood with friends. She went on to raise four children who she was always very proud of, and earn her Master of Arts in 2009, in apparel, merchandising and textiles. She was a senior instructor for the University of Idaho and was also the curator of the Leila Old Historic Costume Collection.
She could best be described as a creator, as there was nothing she couldn’t make. Whether she was making wedding cakes, prom dresses, 20th century lampshades, painting or sewing matching family outfits (that her kids were not very fond of), she mastered the craft quickly and created quality products.
An avid gardener, there was not a house she lived in that wasn’t surrounded by roses and beds full of beautiful flowers.
Erika was a fighter and made it through hard times with a smile. She often referred to these times as “adventures,” and had the ability to make them seem funny.
Her kindness and generosity will be missed by all who knew her, as will her beautifully contagious smile.
A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for July 19 depending on the city’s distancing guidelines at the time. It will be held at East City Park in Moscow and attendees are welcome anytime between 1 and 5 p.m.
Arrangements were entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.