Florence Claudette Griffin passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, after a 2½-year battle with cancer. She was 81.
Florence was born Jan. 18, 1940, in Chicago to parents Edward George Griffin and Alice Marie Griffin (Galbraith). She was raised in Moscow and graduated from Moscow High School in 1958. In 1962, she married and later welcomed a daughter into her life. After the end of her marriage, Florence moved to Pullman to work at Washington State University, where she later received her B.A. degree. She did this as a single mother working a full-time job.
In 1982, Florence moved to the big city across the mountains — Seattle. She started work as a fiscal specialist in the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Washington. Florence then moved to Federal Way, Wash., in 1991 after the purchase of her home. In 2008, after 26 years of service, she retired from the University of Washington.