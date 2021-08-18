Frances M. Pettit

Frances Marie Seitz Pettit, 94, was born March 16, 1927, the second daughter to Francis F. and Marie (Weissich) Seitz, in Ross, Calif., and passed away in Pullman, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Bishop Place Retirement Community.
She grew up in Mill Valley, Calif., and graduated from Tamalpais High School in 1944. She received her bachelor’s in history from the University of California Berkeley in 1948. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority while a student at UC Berkeley.
Frances met Ghery D. Pettit in high school, introduced by her cousin. They dated throughout high school and college. Fran and Ghery married July 5, 1948, after he completed his service in the Navy. They lived in Davis, Calif., while Ghery was a student and faculty member in the Veterinary School at UC Davis. Their two sons, Ghery S. and Paul M., were born during their time in Davis. They moved to Pullman in Oct. 1961 when Ghery D. joined the veterinary school faculty.
Frances was active in the Alpha Delta Pi alumni association and served as a chapter adviser for the Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Pi from the early 1960s until the 1980s. She was also involved in the House Corporation Board.
Frances was an ordained elder and deacon in the Pullman Presbyterian Church and served two terms as moderator of the Presbyterian Women’s Association.
Frances was very active in the Republican Party. She twice served as President of the Whitman County Women’s Republican Club. She served on the board of the Washington Federation of Republican Women for 13 years and was elected for a three-year term as president in 1988. During this term, she represented the state federation on the National Federation of Republican Women board. She is listed in Who’s Who in American Politics.
Locally, Frances was a member of the Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary, Pullman Child Welfare and the Engleside Book Club. She was a member of several bridge clubs and even served as a Cub Scout den mother.
Frances was preceded in death by Ghery, her husband of 60 years, her mother and father, and sister. She is survived by her sons, Ghery S. and his wife, Marilyn, of Olympia, and Paul M. and his wife, Jeana, of Buhl, Idaho; grandson Ghery C. Pettit and his wife, Kim, of Centralia, Wash.; and granddaughter Heather Pettit Larsen and her husband, Mark, of Vancouver, Wash. Five great grandchildren (Kate, Megan and Jared of Centralia, and Christopher and Matthew of Vancouver) also survive her.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.
Gifts in memoriam of Frances may be made to the Pullman Presbyterian Church (1630 Stadium Way, Pullman, WA 99163) or Pullman Child Welfare (P.O. Box 521, Pullman, WA 99163). Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.