Frances M. Sundstrom died peacefully of natural causes Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. She was born in Clarkston on Nov. 3, 1919, to Merton and Emily Pierce. She attended Elwood School House.
Frances married Alvin Sundstrom on Sept. 23, 1940, and the couple farmed on Texas Ridge, retiring to Lewiston in 1982. They were members of Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston.
Frances enjoyed reading, gardening and attending to her roses. Alvin passed away in September 1993. Frances resided at Good Samaritan Village in Moscow for the past 18 years, and moved to Coeur d’Alene in November. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Zimmerman of Hayden, Idaho, and Sandra Hansen of Springfield, Va.; two sisters, Eleanor Logan and Edith Dion of Moscow; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, three sisters, and two brothers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Yates Funeral Home is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Frances’ online memorial and sign her guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com.